Bridor Simply Baguette

Bridor is introducing a newly enhanced Simply Baguette product, in addition to seven other new bread products in a variety of taste profiles, shapes and sizes. The new Simply Baguette features a thin, crispy crust and has a slightly tangy taste — characteristic of sourdough, according to the company. This artisan baguette is made with Bridor’s homemade-style Levain, and can be sold individually or sliced into pieces for sandwiches and toast. A demi-baguette is also available, featuring a thin, golden, crispy crust with rounded ends and three distinctive baker cuts. Other new additions to Bridor's bread line include a green olives and chives flavor, a soft roll bread, white ciabatta artisan soft, and multigrain ciabatta artisan soft.