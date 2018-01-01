Press enter to search
Close search

Bridor Simply Baguette

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Bridor Simply Baguette

Features a thin, crispy crust and slightly tangy taste.
Bridor Simply Baguettes

Bridor is introducing a newly enhanced Simply Baguette product, in addition to seven other new bread products in a variety of taste profiles, shapes and sizes. The new Simply Baguette features a thin, crispy crust and has a slightly tangy taste — characteristic of sourdough, according to the company. This artisan baguette is made with Bridor’s homemade-style Levain, and can be sold individually or sliced into pieces for sandwiches and toast. A demi-baguette is also available, featuring a thin, golden, crispy crust with rounded ends and three distinctive baker cuts. Other new additions to Bridor's bread line include a green olives and chives flavor, a soft roll bread, white ciabatta artisan soft, and multigrain ciabatta artisan soft. 

Other Popular Products

Jack Link’s Portable Protein Products

Jack Link’s Portable Protein Products
TahiniBAR

TahiniBAR Energy Bars
Purpose Purple Tea

Purpose Purple Tea