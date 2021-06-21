Buc-ee's Adds Another State to Its Southern Expansion

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Tennessee travelers are about to get another convenience store to shop.

Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Tennessee location last week. When completed, the Crossville store will occupy a 53,000-sqaure-foot building and include 120 fueling positions on the forecourt.

The site will mark the company's entry into Tennessee. The outpost continues Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama.

The Crossville location will also feature Buc-ee's award-winning restrooms, inexpensive gas, Buc-ee's favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

"Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville — an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can't wait for Buc-ee's to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville."

As the retailer noted in a release, Buc-ee's broke ground on its first Kentucky location in April, and its first travel center in South Carolina is under construction on track to open next year.

The company also welcomed its first Florida customers in St. Augustine on Feb. 22. A Daytona Beach location soon joined the network.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.