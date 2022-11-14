Buc-ee's to Break Ground on Largest Travel Center

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's will break ground on the site of its latest travel center in Luling, Texas, which will become the largest Buc-ee's ever built, on Nov. 16.

The start of construction will be celebrated with a ceremony attended by local leaders at 11 a.m.

Once it opens, the Luling Buc-ee's will occupy more than 75,000 square feet, returning the title of the world's largest Buc-ee's to Texas. The 66,335-square-foot New Braunfels, Texas, location was previously eclipsed by 74,000-square-foot flagship travel center in Sevierville, Tenn., in February.

Groundbreaking ceremony attendees will include Luling Mayor CJ Watts, former Luling Mayor Mike Hendricks, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo.

Located at 10070 I-10, Buc-ee's Luling will rise next to the current Luling travel center, allowing for a seamless transition from old to new. It will offer 120 fueling positions and thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers, plus the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years, the company stated.

Buc-ee's favorites include Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."

The company's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners, including the City of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corp. and Caldwell County, throughout the project.

Buc-ee's Luling is slated to employ at least 200 team members, with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401(k) and three weeks of paid vacation.

Founded in Lake Jackson in 1982, Buc-ee's has 34 stores across Texas. The travel center operator kicked off its multi-state expansion plan in 2019.