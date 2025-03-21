Buc-ee's Files New Trademark Suit
Regarding its logo, Buc-ee's claims that the Barc-ee's logo copies its use of a "friendly smiling cartoon animal" in a yellow circle outlined in black, along with the use of a "hat placed on a brown animal with a red tongue and block nose," according to court documents. The logo's use has allegedly caused confusion to consumers.
The lawsuit also cites previous news coverage of Barc-ee's that noted company owner John Lopez was inspired by Buc-ee's, arguing that this is evidence that Barc-ee's operators were aware of Buc-ee's trademarks yet "willingly and intentionally" opted to use a similar mark.
Buc-ee's argues that unauthorized use of its trademarks will benefit Barc-ee's at Buc-ee's expense and falsely indicates to consumers that the two businesses are connected.
"[The infringement] places the valuable reputation and goodwill of Buc-ee's in the hands of Defendants, over whom Buc-ee's has no control. It further impairs the distinctiveness of the Buc-ee's Trademarks," the lawsuit read.
Buc-ee's has filed multiple other trademark infringement lawsuits in recent years. Its most recent claim was against Dallas-based Super Fuels, as Convenience Store News reported.
Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.