Buc-ee's Files New Trademark Suit

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is again pushing back on what it says is infringement of its trademarks.

The convenience and fuel retailer filed a lawsuit against Barc-ee's in Marshfield, Mo., in the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, alleging the use of "Barc-ee's" in connection with food and beverages, pet products and travel services infringes on its rights, reported the Springfield News-Leader.

Buc-ee's also stated that the Barc-ee's logo, which features a cartoon dog wearing a hat in a pink car against a yellow circle background, "mimics important aspects of the iconic Buc-ee's logo."

Barc-ee's, located off of Interstate 44 and approximately 17 miles northeast of a Buc-ee's location in Springfield, Mo., operates a coffee and food shop as well as a dog park alongside a Western-themed miniature city for children. It held a grand opening in January following a soft opening in late 2024.

