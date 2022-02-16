Buc-ee's Is Heading Outside the South for First Time

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is staking a claim in Johnstown, Colo., for its first location outside the South. The planned store will be located off of Interstate 25 and is expected to open in 2024.

Planning documents indicate Buc-ee's will encompass a portion of a 140-acre rural parcel at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 60, according to a BizWest report. Specific details about the Johnstown store have not been disclosed.

"This property has historically been agricultural use, with some oil and gas. No development has occurred on this site," a planning memo read.

Buc-ee's bought the property in December 2021 for nearly $9.4 million through its holding company Buc-ee's Johnstown LLC.

While the specific square footage of the Johnstown store has yet to be revealed, Buc-ee’s locations on similarly sized tracts measure 50,000 square feet to more than 70,000 square feet. Buc-ee’s locations are often more than 20 times the size of a typical convenience store.

Colorado is one of several states that have or will soon see the opening of their first Buc-ee's store. The retailer opened the doors to its first Florida store in February 2021 and later in the year announced plans to add Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi to its footprint.

Based in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee's currently operates more than 40 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.