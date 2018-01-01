Budweiser Brewmaster's Premium Barbecue Sauces & Marinades

The new Budweiser Brewmaster's Premium Barbecue Sauces and Marinades line combines the flavors of classic American barbecue and Budweiser. The launch follows two years of development by executive chefs from Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser and The Fremont Co., which is producing and distributing the products. The barbecue sauces are available in five varieties: Classic, Sweet & Smoky, Honey, Sweet & Spicy, and Bold & Spicy. The marinades are available in Sizzlin' Steakhouse and Buffalo Chicken flavors. New wing sauces come in Mild and Hot options, and there’s also a Steak & Burger Sauce in the line.