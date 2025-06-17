On the heels of freeze dried candy's rising popularity, Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried Candy uses cutting-edge freeze-drying technology to transform Jolly Rancher's signature varieties into light, ultra-crunchy bites that puff up in size and deliver a punch of flavor in every bite. The innovative process removes moisture while intensifying Jolly Rancher's bold fruit flavors — including Green Apple, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon — to create an amplified burst of fruity intensity and the ultimate sensorial experience candy lovers won't be able to resist, according to the maker. Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried is available now in a 3.1-ounce pack at retailers nationwide.