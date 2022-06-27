Buena Fé bills itself as the first-ever USDA certified organic tequila quencher. The new product is currently available in two expressions: Watermelon Strawberry and Mango Pineapple. Each variety is sold in a four-pack with a suggested retail price of $14.99. Blended in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Buena Fé Organic Tequila Quenchers are made of premium ingredients: 100% organic blue weber agave tequila blanco, organic fruit juice, organic agave, organic natural flavors, and sparkling water. The brand is making its debut in Michigan, Massachusetts and New Jersey. In the coming months, Buena Fé will also be available in Washington, California, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.