Entenmann's Little Bites brand introduces two new varieties aimed at turning snack time into a sensory experience with the timeless sweetness of vanilla and the refreshing tropical essence of pineapple. Little Bites Vanilla Muffins celebrate the simple flavor of vanilla, while limited-edition Little Bites Tropical Pineapple Muffins deliver a refreshing burst of real pineapple in every bite. The vanilla bite-sized muffins are available in five-count and 10-count options, while the pineapple variety is available for a limited time in a five-count only. Both flavors are being sold nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a five-count.