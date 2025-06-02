Hunt Brothers Pizza teamed up with three-time National Cup Series Champion Joey Logano to announce the return of its Buffalo Chicken Pizza LTO. The limited-time offer kicked off on Feb. 3 and is available at participating locations as a whole 12-inch pizza or Hunk A Pizza (a quarter of a 12-inch pizza) while supplies last. Amassing a large following since debuting in 2009, the pizza features Hunt Brothers' original crust topped with a mixture of ranch dressing and buffalo wing sauce, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, and a portion of 100% all-natural chicken breast. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers' signature Just Rite Spice.