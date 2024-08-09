Building Customer Engagement to Build Foodservice Profit

Enjoy Rewards also offers members exclusive 99 cent fountain drinks. The price doesn't have good margins, but it drives people to Enmarket stores, where they typically buy other items along with their drink.

A key benefit of loyalty program deals is that customers can sign up and immediately enjoy the benefits of a current promotion. "So if someone wants to get something free, it's a perfect opportunity for our employees to encourage them to sign up and then on the spot, they can enjoy those free promo items," Krebs noted.

Todd S. McFarland, former vice president of merchandising/marketing/digital at Thorntons, touched upon important market dynamics in 2024, such as inflationary pressures, and the fact that only some guests engage with digital loyalty. The industry high is approximately 40%, but a more likely figure is 15% to 20%.

To combat this, c-store chains should offer rewards that are good at any location and, ideally, customized to the individual customers. To retain loyalty members once they have signed up, retailers can offer regular special pricing, recurring deal days and rewards as thanks for purchases.

The goal should be to "surprise and delight," according to McFarland. He also noted that charitable giving drives engagement, as it can localize the brand. The best combination is enhanced charitable giving and the gamification of loyalty offers.

CRAFTING CREATIVE CONNECTIONS

Retailers can also boost digital engagement by getting creative on social media, according to Babir Sultan, president and CEO at FavTrip in Kansas City, Mo. The brand's policy is to have one post per week on social media about the company and its offers. Otherwise, FavTrip has fun with its videos, including some that feature commentary on shoplifters.

If company leaders feel out of the loop when it comes to what will play well on TikTok, Sultan recommends speaking with staff and offering them the chance to create content and receive bonuses.

On FavTrip's social channels, "one of the videos has 4 million views and it's not by us, it's by [employees]," he said.

As a starting point, operators should just try walking through the store with video. "You'd be surprised with what you'll notice," Sultan added.

Finally, Mendy Meriwether, director of Fresh Food and Beverage at Wawa Inc., described how the company's leadership is proud to view Wawa as "more than [just] a convenience store."

The Wawa brand has a legacy of strong emotional connections to its customers, according to Meriwether. The company also believes personalization is critical to building great customer relationships, and has seen significant growth after rolling out personalization efforts.

The goal is to match the right customer with the right content at the right time, Meriwether pointed out.

Promotions, limited-time offers, process improvements and other factors also play an important role in cultivating customer connections by giving them what they want and need. Wawa employees can also build engagement by offering customers a cup of coffee, a healthier alternative or a friendly greeting.

"It's [about] fulfilling lives every day for our customers, communities and each other," she said. "It's how we show up."

The ninth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, held May 2-3, was an exclusive networking and experience-focused conference that gave attendees actionable knowledge and research to strengthen their foodservice business.

