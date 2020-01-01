BuyLottoNow is a cashless payment platform that allows convenience stores to accept payment for lottery draw games and scratch-off tickets easily on a mobile phone, with a seamless interface into existing point-of-sale terminals. The proprietary decoupled debit mobile payment platform features no processing fees for c-store operators. A convenience fee of 30 cents per transaction, regardless of transaction size, is charged to the consumer for the convenience of paying with their phone. BuyLottoNow also makes lottery a potential winning loyalty program that can drive increased foot traffic through merchant-branded, no cost email campaigns. The platform knows who a retailer's lottery players are, where and what they are buying and how much they are spending, so a retailer can target product offers to these customers.