Ready-to-drink cocktail company BuzzBallz is celebrating the holiday season with new BuzzBallz Chillers Eggnog, a creamy, subtly spiced take on the classic holiday cocktail. Rich in vanilla flavor, with the familiar hints of cinnamon and nutmeg that consumers associate with eggnog, it marks the fourth cream-based cocktail in the BuzzBallz Chillers portfolio. BuzzBallz Chillers Eggnog has a 15 percent ABV. The product is currently available in limited markets, but may see wider release in the future, according to the company.