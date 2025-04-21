C-store Companies Land on NRF's Top 50 Global Retailers List

This past August, Couche-Tard made an unsolicited bid for Seven & i. Most recently, the companies gave potential buyers of their U.S. convenience stores until the end of March to express their interests and address antitrust concerns. Interested buyers will need to demonstrate a plan to address regulatory hurdles in the United States. This has been a top concern for Seven & i, parent company to 7-Eleven Inc., which recently pointed to the failed merger of Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores as a warning for retailers looking to divest thousands of locations without a market-tested buyer that is well-positioned to preserve the competitive landscape, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Of the retailer's 80,000-plus stores, more than 13,000 are U.S. convenience stores with fuel operations, and most are under franchise ownership. The Thai conglomerate CP Holdings also operates many 7-Eleven franchises in Thailand. The retailer's 7Now ecommerce and fulfillment division continues to grow and expand in the U.S. and Japan.

FEMSA made its entry into the U.S. convenience store channel when it officially picked up 100% of equity interests in Delek US Holdings subsidiaries that operated its retail business, Delek US Retail. The deal, which was announced on Aug. 1, carried a $385 million price tag, including the purchase of inventories.

The full Top 50 Global Retailers list, as well as Kantar's methodology, is available online.

