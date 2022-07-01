C-store Retailers Add to Summer Menus With Limited-Time Items

NATIONAL REPORT — Multiple convenience store brands are adding even more heat to the summer months by rolling out unique food and beverage options for the season.

Consumers can enjoy new varieties of pizza, burgers, cappuccino drinks, breakfast sandwiches and more for a limited time only at c-stores across the country.

CASEY'S

Casey's General Stores Inc. launched its new BBQ Brisket pizza across its network of 2,400-plus c-stores. The summer pie is topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapeños and red onion, and then drizzled with creamy ranch. Like all Casey's pizzas, it features made-from-scratch dough.

The high-quality brisket itself is unsauced, hand trimmed and dry rubbed with seasoning, then double-hardwood pit-smoked for up to 16 hours.

"At Casey's, we're serving up delicious options for any meal from our freshly prepared food menu, and the new BBQ Brisket pizza shows how we continue to innovate to bring our guests what they want," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "The BBQ Brisket pizza is everything you love about a backyard barbeque with your friends and family delivered in the best way possible, on a Casey's pizza."

The BBQ Brisket pizza is available for $16.99 per pie. Its debut is part of the Ankeny, Iowa-based chain's second annual Summer of Freedom campaign and sweepstakes.

7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven Inc. brewed up the new Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino, a coffee drink designed to get customers moving and grooving all summer long. It is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores or via 7NOW delivery for a limited time.

The beverage combines the familiar flavors of a classic homemade PB&J sandwich, featuring notes of nutty peanut butter and sweet jam in each sip.

The Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino arrived just in time for Brainfreeze Season, which rewards customers with new prizes every Friday.

"We take summertime seriously at 7-Eleven and want our customers to feel like rock stars all season long," said 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Jacob Barnes. "We are always looking for ways to offer standout beverages at a great value that add a bright spot to our customers' days. Our Peanut Butter and JAMS Cappuccino does just that — serving up a delightful combination of childhood nostalgia and adulthood necessity."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

RUTTER'S

Rutter's and longtime partner Hormel Foods teamed up to bring iconic SPAM products back to the c-store operator's featured food menu for a limited time. The SPAM brand menu will only be available through August.

Customers can choose from seven items available at the Rutter's kiosk and hot hold: a SPAM burger, two types of SPAM breakfast sandwiches, SPAM grilled cheese, SPAM macaroni and cheese, a warm SPAM and cheese pretzel roll sandwich, and a SPAM breakfast bowl.

"Hormel Foods has been a great partner for Rutter's over the years, so we're excited to bring back the iconic SPAM products to our menu," said Chad White, Rutter's foodservice category manager. "Innovation is always fun for us and the customers, and that's why we're bringing SPAM back again."

The York, Pa.-based retailer, which operates 81 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, first launched its limited-time SPAM brand menu in 2021, as Convenience Store News reported.