C-store Retailers Brew Up Deals for National Coffee Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers have some hot deals brewing for National Coffee Day. Consumers can enjoy a range of free and discounted hot, iced and cold brew coffee at c-stores and travel centers across the country on Sept. 29.

CIRCLE K

Circle K is offering its award-winning coffee for free ahead of National and International Coffee Day at its U.S. locations. Caffeine fans and loyal customers can enjoy one free cup of coffee, any size, in store from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 via the Circle K mobile app.

"We are passionate about the quality coffee we offer at Circle K and know our loyal customers like celebrating specialty days like National and International Coffee Day," said Jeff Lohnes, head of global beverage products at Circle K. "Coffee plays an essential role in people's daily lives, so we're making it easier for customers to get a great cup for free."

Circle K, the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., features state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in more than 7,000 c-stores in the United States. Both the Circle K House Blend and 100 Percent Colombian Dark varieties were recently awarded two stars and the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute as well as a Bronze Medal at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series.

Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K was honored as the Dispensed Beverages Innovator of the Year in the 2023 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

MAVERIK — ADVENTURE'S FIRST STOP

On Sept. 29, members of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop's Adventure Club loyalty program will receive 50 percent off one cup of Maverik's variety of bean-to-cup roasts. Upgraded Nitro cardholders will receive one complimentary cup on Maverik.

Both offers are good for one hot beverage, up to a large size, and one per transaction all day.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik's freshly-ground coffee on demand includes premium roasts and coffee blends from around the world, including Colombian, Dark Brazilian, Light Sumatran, House Blend and High Caffeine. All flavors are available hot or iced.

PILOT FLYING J

Pilot Flying J is giving away free coffee all day on Sept. 29. Customers can choose from any-sized hot, iced or cold brew coffee and redeem the deal through the myRewards Plus app.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot's coffee goes through a rigorous tasting process known as cupping that identifies 110 different coffee qualities to bring the best blends to customers, the company said. Eight blends are custom-created for Pilot Flying J.