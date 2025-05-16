C-store Retailers Expand Menu Offerings

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are taking steps to draw in consumers hitting the road as the weather turns warmer. One way to attract shoppers through the door is with new foodservice offerings and promotions.

7-Eleven Inc., Love's Travel Stops, Nisqually Markets and Pilot are among the convenience retailers leaning into foodservice this travel season.

7-Eleven

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is bringing new chicken items to its Raise the Roost, Laredo Taco Co. and Speedy Café menus. Through June 24, fans can take advantage of several offers across the retailer's restaurants, including: