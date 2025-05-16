 Skip to main content

C-store Retailers Expand Menu Offerings

7-Eleven, Love's Travel Stops, Nisqually Markets and Pilot lean into foodservice to attract seasonal travelers.
Melissa Kress
NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are taking steps to draw in consumers hitting the road as the weather turns warmer. One way to attract shoppers through the door is with new foodservice offerings and promotions. 

7-Eleven Inc., Love's Travel Stops, Nisqually Markets and Pilot are among the convenience retailers leaning into foodservice this travel season. 

7-Eleven

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is bringing new chicken items to its Raise the Roost, Laredo Taco Co. and Speedy Café menus. Through June 24, fans can take advantage of several offers across the retailer's restaurants, including:

A chicken fajita and a Big Gulp at 7-Eleven restaurants
Customers can purchase two Chicken Fajita Tacos and a large Big Gulp drink for $5.99.
  • Raise the Roost: Customers can get a buy one, get one free deal on the new Spicy Chicken Biscuit, or snag the Big Tender Box, featuring two hand-breaded chicken tenders available in the classic or spicy variety and served alongside two small sides, a biscuit, dipping sauce and a Big Gulp drink, starting at $5.99 at participating stores. Customers can also try the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, now available with the same double-breaded tenders, signature sauce and pickles, but with an extra kick.
  • Laredo Taco Co.: Customers can purchase two Chicken Fajita Tacos with grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes and a large Big Gulp drink for $5.99.
  • Speedy Café: Speedy Rewards members who buy eight-piece boneless wings will get another eight free at Speedy Café. Customers can choose from crispy boneless wings tossed to order in BBQ, buffalo or roasted garlic parmesan sauce.

"This spring is all about delivering more flavor, more variety and more value at 7-Eleven restaurants," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "From spicy twists on our comfort foods to hearty meal deals, our chicken dishes bring something delicious to the table for everyone."

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

An array of Love's chipotle offerings like the chipotle chicken salad wrap
New chipotle-flavored offerings are made fresh in store daily.

Love's Travel Stops

With Memorial Day weekend and summer travel fast approaching, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops is excited to spice up motorists' travels with chipotle-flavored offerings made fresh in store daily. Through Aug. 31, Love's will be serving chipotle chicken tacos, chipotle chicken and potato bowls, and chipotle chicken salad wraps. 

Also, returning to the summer menu are the strawberry and pineapple fruit cup, and strawberry parfait using freshly sliced strawberries.

Love's operates 658 locations in 42 states.

Nisqually Markets

Nisqually Markets debuted Ramen Go!, an instant ramen experience at its Yelm Highway store in Washington State. As the first convenience store chain of its kind to offer a dedicated ramen preparation station, Nisqually Markets continues to lead the Tribal convenience store industry in redefining what it means to be convenient, accessible and community-forward, according to the retailer.

The Ramen Go! station at the Nisqually Market in Yelm, Washington
Nisqually Markets is the first c-store chain of its kind to offer a dedicated ramen preparation station.

"Ramen Go! is a game-changer," said Sam Roark, Nisqually Markets director of retail operations. "We wanted to offer something warm, fast and comforting — and nothing beats ramen for that. Our state-of-the-art machine makes it easy for customers to grab a hot meal on the go without sacrificing quality or flavor."

According to the retailer, the process is quick and simple:

  • Choose your noodles: Customers pick from two favorites, including Buldak and Shin Ramen.
  • Purchase first: Once purchased, customers receive a bowl, lid, chopsticks and toppings from the cashier.
  • Prepare instantly: Using the ramen machine located in the store's dedicated ramen preparation station, customers can have a hot meal, ready to go.

Following the rollout at Yelm, Nisqually Markets plans to expand the program to its Frederickson location, with more stores to follow. "This is more than a food option — it's a reflection of how we serve the community," Roark said. "Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or just craving a quick meal, Ramen Go! makes it possible with ease and convenience."

Nisqually Markets is the business arm of the Nisqually Indian Tribe. Based in Washington, it operates five full-service stores. 

A person dipping chicken wings in ranch dressing with a Mtn Dew soda
Wings are one of the most popular hot foods at Pilot.

Pilot

Pilot is kicking off a new limited-time offer just in time for summer travel. Through July 7, guests who purchase five or more jumbo chicken wings will receive a free 20-ounce bottled Pepsi product, including Mtn Dew.

Wings are one of the most popular hot foods at Pilot, and this new deal gives road trippers, professional drivers and commuters an easy way to stay fueled with big flavor and a cold drink, on the house, according to the company. 

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers LLC, known as Pilot, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.

