C-Store Retailers Honor Past & Present Military Members

From Nov. 9 though Nov. 30, guests can choose to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar at any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel center. All proceeds will be directly donated to Call of Duty Endowment.

Since 2019, Pilot and its guests have raised more than $4 million for Call of Duty Endowment, resulting in more than 7,000 successful veteran career placements.

[PODCAST: How Pilot Is Helping Veterans Transition Into Rewarding Careers]

"We are deeply grateful to our nation's veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service and consider it a privilege to express our thanks with a complimentary meal at our stores on Veterans Day," said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot. "With our guests' generous support, Pilot will continue making a lasting difference for service members and their families. We take pride in and appreciate our many veteran team members and are thankful to be able to give back in such a meaningful way by helping other veterans find rewarding careers."

With successful ID.me verification, service members will also enjoy exclusive deals and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers when checking out with myRewards Plus.

Additionally, Pilot proudly employs veterans and encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to apply.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. It operates nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America, part of the bp portfolio, is continuing its tradition of inviting all active-duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal on Veterans Day at participating quick-service and full-service restaurants at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

Veterans must present proof of service before ordering. Proof of service can include a Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

In addition to the free meal, TA is again sponsoring Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit committed to keeping the memory of fallen heroes alive by placing wreaths on gravesites at America's national cemeteries. This has become a long-standing tradition every holiday season at TA to remember those who have made the greatest sacrifice of all.

In addition to purchasing wreaths for cemeteries nationwide, TA team members will gather Dec. 14 to participate in a wreath-laying event at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

TA advocates for veterans year-round by promoting job opportunities and working with the military's Transition Assistance Program, assisting active military and their families in job placement. TA also partners with the Special Operators Assistance Foundation to help retiring military members transition into civilian corporate careers.

Westlake, Ohio-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states.

Wawa Inc.

On Veterans Day, Wawa will offer free any size hot coffee to veterans, active military members and their families, all day, with no military ID required. The offer is applicable across Wawa's network of 1,000-plus convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Wawa will also support Operation Taste of Home. The annual tradition is organized by Wawa associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, who together help send more than 10,000 care packages to military currently deployed. This year, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard assembled more than 10,000 care packages to be sent to our military service men and women abroad.

In addition, The Wawa Foundation presented a check to the USO for $1,012,305.05 from funds raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during this summer. The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO chapters located throughout Wawa's operating area.

Since 2012, The Wawa Foundation has raised more than $13 million to support USO programs and services that help to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

"It's our annual tradition to salute service members on Veterans Day with a hot cup of coffee to thank them for everything they do to serve our communities," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. "For the past 14 years, we've been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come."