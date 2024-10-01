California Bolsters Ban on Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products
A new law will establish an official list of items that can be legally sold in the state.
Tobacco companies make and market flavored tobacco products, many of which hold special appeal to young people and underage smokers, according to the "2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey." Part of the goal of the state's initial ban was to curtail use among this cohort.
Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the new legislation will help ensure full compliance of the ban by:
- Establishing a publicly available list of all tobacco products that are permissibly unflavored and allowed to be sold in California.
- Authorizing the attorney general to seek civil penalties against sellers for selling products not appearing on the Unflavored List and to omit any tobacco products within the list lacking FDA authorization.
- Rendering products not appearing on the Unflavored List subject to seizure, aiding in enforcement efforts by state or local law enforcement agencies.
- Revising the definition of a prohibited "characterizing flavor" to specifically include products that impart menthol-like cooling sensations, as well as other flavors that are "distinguishable by an ordinary consumer."
To assist local governments in combatting the illegal sale of flavored tobacco products, Bonta earlier in the year announced new funding through the California Department of Justice's 2024-2025 Tobacco Grant Program, which provides close to $28.5 million in grant funding to eligible local agencies.