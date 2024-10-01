California Bolsters Ban on Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill which defines new enforcement mechanisms to combat the sale of illegal tobacco products for the California attorney general's office and the establishment of a list of all tobacco products that are permissibly unflavored and allowed to be sold in California.

Assembly Bill (AB) 3218 was authored by Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) and was created to help ensure the successful implementation of the state's flavored tobacco ban. The prohibition went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court in January declined to hear a challenge against the law brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

"California has been a leader in combatting the sale of addictive flavored tobacco products, and AB 3218 will further strengthen these efforts by providing new tools to protect the health of all Californians, particularly our youth, from the dangers of these harmful products," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "I am grateful to Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas and Assemblymember Wood for their leadership in holding the tobacco industry accountable for their actions targeting our youth."