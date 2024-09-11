National Survey Finds Drop in Youth E-Cigarette Use
Youth E-Cigarette & Nicotine Pouch Use
Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 26.3% reported using e-cigarettes daily. The vast majority used flavored products (87.6%), with fruit (62.8%), candy (33.3%) and mint (25.1%) being the top three most commonly used flavors. The most popular youth brands included Elf Bar (36.1%), Breeze (19.9%), Mr. Fog (15.8%), Vuse (13.7%) and JUUL (12.6%).
Over the past year, a substantive drop occurred in reported use of products under the Elf Bar brand. Elf Bar is not authorized by the FDA and has been the subject of focused compliance and enforcement actions by the agency since early 2023, including more than 1,000 warning letters and 240 civil money penalties to retailers and others in the supply chain. The FDA has also issued import alerts for Elf Bar products, which places them on the "red list" and allows the agency to detain products without conducting a full inspection at the time of entry.
Youth nicotine pouch use did not show a statistically significant change from 2023. The most commonly reported brands among that group were Zyn (68.7%), on! (14.2%), Rogue (13.6%), Velo (10.7%) and Juice Head ZTN (9.8%). Among those who currently used nicotine pouches, the vast majority used flavored products (85.6%).
NYTS is an annual school-based, self-administered survey of U.S. middle (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) students conducted Jan. 22 to May 22, 2024. The collected, nationally representative data includes findings on e-cigarette and nicotine pouch use among U.S. youth, two categories of tobacco products the FDA and CDC are monitoring closely, particularly regarding youth use and appeal.
