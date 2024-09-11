National Survey Finds Drop in Youth E-Cigarette Use

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Half a million fewer U.S. youth reported current use of e-cigarettes in 2024 compared to 2023, according to new data from the "National Youth Tobacco Survey" (NYTS) released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The survey found a significant drop in the number of U.S. middle and high school students who reported current (within the past 30 days) e-cigarette use, a decrease from 2.13 million (7.7%) youth in 2023 to 1.63 million (5.9%) in 2024.

This decline was largely driven by reduced e-cigarette use among high schoolers (1.56 million to 1.21 million), with no statistically significant change in current e-cigarette use among middle school students. The number of youth who used e-cigarettes in 2024 is approximately one-third of what it was at its peak in 2019, when more than five million youth reported current e-cigarette use.

"The continued decline in e-cigarette use among our nation's youth is a monumental public health win," said Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. "This progress is a testament to the relentless efforts by the FDA, CDC and others, particularly over the past half decade. But we can't rest on our laurels, as there's still more work to do to further reduce youth e-cigarette use."