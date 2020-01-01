Calypso introduces a line of light lemonades, Calypso Light, in four fan-favorite flavors: Original Lemonade, Ocean Blue Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Southern Peach Lemonade. Each Calypso Light flavor is inspired by the taste of the islands, and made with a focus on quality by using real lemon fruit bits and natural flavors. All four varieties contain zero grams of sugar and are only five calories per 16-ounce bottle. Calypso Light Lemonade retails for a national average price of $1.79.