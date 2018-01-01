Press enter to search
Canada Dry Ginger Ale & Lemonade

Canada Dry Ginger Ale & Lemonade

Launch campaign introduces a new character, "Ginger Man."

Canada Dry is launching a new flavor combination – Ginger Ale and Lemonade – and celebrating with an all-new digital and television campaign. The latest addition to the Canada Dry portfolio combines real ginger flavor and a splash of lemonade, made with real juice. Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Lemonade can be enjoyed on its own or used in drink recipes for a refreshing punch or cocktail, according to the brand. The launch campaign features a new character, “Ginger Man,” played by Cullen Moss. The integrated campaign consists of national television commercials, audio streaming program advertisements, and an extension across social, digital and media channels.

