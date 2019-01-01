Candy Canes From Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands brings "maximum silliness" to the holiday season with Baby Bottle Pop Candy Canes. The six-pack features Strawberry and Raspberry flavored candy canes, each of which comes with its own sour gel. Additionally, new Juicy Drop Candy Canes combine the perfect mix of sweet and sour, according to the company. The six-pack contains three Apple Attack and three Knockout Punch flavored candy canes, each of which comes with its own sour gel.