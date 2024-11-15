Candy & Snacks Trends Spotted at NACS Show 2024

Tapping into the growing trend, Mars introduces SKITTLES POP'd, a crispy and crunchy twist on the classic SKITTLES treat available in the iconic Original and new Sour flavors for fans to pop anywhere on the go. SKITTLES POP'd will be available nationwide beginning in early 2025.

The new SKITTLES innovation will come in 5.5-ounce packages, providing consumers with "an affordable luxury," said Mike Gilroy, vice president, trade development and sponsorship at Mars Wrigley.

The Hershey Co. also unveiled Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried, offering the experience of iconic Jolly Rancher flavors in a new, airy and crunchy form. The snackable, unwrapped treat will be available in 3.1-ounce bags in February 2025.

New Takes on Classics

Tried-and-true classics are getting a boost. Multiple consumer packaged goods companies exhibiting at the NACS Show highlighted their ongoing commitment to trial and discovery while remaining true to what their consumers know and love.

For example, Mars Wrigley is expanding the M&M'S portfolio with Peanut Butter & Jelly, which features berry flavored bite-sized chocolate treats with a smooth peanut butter center that transports fans to the experience of a PB&J sandwich. Another highlight was SNICKERS Pecan, a new take on the iconic candy bar that blends caramel, nougat and milk chocolate, complemented by the savory-sweetness of pecans.

Ferrero unveiled Butterfinger's first brand innovation in a decade with the unveiling of Butterfinger Salted Caramel. Inspired by the heart of classic American treats and childhood favorites, Butterfinger Salted Caramel will be available starting in April 2025 for a limited time.

"The salted caramel flavor enhances the original peanut-buttery taste of Butterfinger, while keeping the crispety, crunchy texture that fans know and love," Steve Alessandrini, vice president, public relations and corporate communications, told CSNews.

After focusing on core product innovation because of supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellanova is gearing up to introduce a whopping 18 new products in 2025. The "homerun" item for the company will be Pringles Mingles — Kellanova's first foray back into bagged snacks, according to Daniel DeMeyer, senior director, sales excellence, small format.