Candy & Snacks Trends Spotted at NACS Show 2024
Ferrara Candy Co.'s NERDS brand unveiled two limited-time Gummy Clusters flavors: Grape Strawberry Blitz and Berry Punch Rush. The poppable cluster is made up of fruity and tangy crunchy NERDS surrounding a gummy center. The candy comes in 3-ounce, 5-ounce and 8-ounce pack sizes.
According to Chief Marketing Officer Greg Guidotti, NERDS Gummy Clusters has grown 74.5% year over year in terms of retail dollar sales.
Driving innovation through new formats, Ferrara's Trolli brand, known for its neon bright colors and bold flavors, debuted Trolli Sour Brite Squad. Rolling out across shelves nationwide now, the new packs include three new crawler shapes that offer ridges to enhance the unmistakable flavors of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, according to the company. The sour trio also comes in three new flavor combinations — Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade and Raspberry-Orange.
#FreezeDriedCandy
One of the hottest trends spotted on the NACS Show floor was freeze-dried candy, which has been growing in popularity since 2023. In fact, the #freezedriedcandy hashtag on TikTok has more than 2 million views. According to Grand View Research, the global freeze-dried candy market was valued at $1,358.8 million last year, and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.
The increasing popularity of freeze-dried candy can be attributed to several key factors, including its unique texture, health benefits and versatility. Unlike traditional candies, freeze-dried candies have a light, airy and crispy texture that offers a novel sensory experience. The demographics fueling this growth is Generation Z and millennials, CSNews learned.