CandyRific Easter 2018 Lineup

CandyRific announced its new product lineup for Easter 2018. Disney Large Egg Dispensers — available in Princess Elena of Avalor, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard varieties — contain 1.06 ounces of of jelly beans. A Trolls Character Large Egg Dispenser is also filled with 1.06 ounces of jelly beans. In addition, new Expressions Easter Fans are topped with funny face expressions giving a “thumbs up” and come with 0.53 ounces of microbites candy; and newly designed Light-Up Bug Fans are adorned with friendly, purple lady bugs and green bumble bees, and also include 0.53 ounces of microbites candy. All of these Easter 2018 new products are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99.