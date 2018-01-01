CandyRific Expressions Everyday Candy Fans

CandyRific is expanding its line of Expressions Candy Fans with three new characters: Unicorn Poop, Poop, and Ay-OK. All three characters have a silly grin and give a thumbs-up, while providing a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed. Each of the fans come with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candy made with natural flavors and colors. The fans have a suggested retail price of $4.99 each.