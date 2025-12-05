Cheez-It is bringing the pizzeria experience to consumers with the debut of two pizza-inspired flavors. Cheez-It Snap'd Extra Crunchy Margherita Pizza is made with "the 100% real cheese taste" of Cheez-It Snap'd, coated in margherita pizza seasoning and bursting with the sweetness of tangy tomato, the bright notes of basil and olive oil, and the creaminess of mozzarella, according to the brand. Cheez-It Duoz Pesto + Mozzarella features a pesto cracker with a blend of green herbs, olive oil and savory Italian cheeses balanced with a hint of garlic, as well as a mozzarella cracker that is creamy and mild to complement the pesto. Both varieties are now available for a suggested retail price of $4.99.