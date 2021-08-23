CandyRific Halloween 2021 Items

CandyRific announces a range of offerings for Halloween 2021, including the Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt bag, which contains 20 glow-in-the-dark spooky skulls filled with candy bones. The lineup also includes Day of the Dead glow-in-the-dark expression fans; and Halloween light-up safety wands with lanyards featuring characters from "Ghostbusters," the M&M'S brand and Grogu, a fan-favorite character from the "Star Wars" live-action series "The Mandalorian." Prices range from $3.99 for the candy lanyards to $5.99 for the candy fans and Graveyard Hunt bag.