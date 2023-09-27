CandyRific Halloween Fan Favorites

CandyRific is bringing back fan favorite offerings for Halloween, including its all-in-one scavenger hunt Glow-in-the-Dark Graveyard Hunt bag and Day of the Dead Candy Fans. The Hunt comes in a 13-inch by 7.5-inch bag and includes 20 glow-in-the-dark skulls filled with candy bones to hide around the house. It ships in a case of six bags with an suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.99. The four Day of the Dead fans have a light up hub and foam fan blades that glow in the dark. Each fan comes filled with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies. The fans ship in three six-count displays per case and come with an SRP of $5.99.