CandyRific Heart Tins for Adults

CandyRific's 2020 Valentine's Day assortment includes funny and sarcastic heart tins for adults. Consumers can choose from Love Bites tins, which feature six different witty messages, or Naughty or Nice Spinning Heart Tins, which have a blank space where the buyer can write their own message using a dry-erase marker included. Each tin contains 1.76 ounces of Sixlets, candy-coated chocolate flavored candy. The suggested retail price per tin is $6.99, and they ship as two six-count displays per case.