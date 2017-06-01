CandyRific Holiday 2017 Offerings

CandyRific’s new items for the 2017 holiday season include a candy dish from Elf on the Shelf, a M&M’S Sound & Motion Christmas Tree Tin and M&M’S Collectible Train Tin, as well as a returning favorite and top-selling item: the M&M’S Light & Sound Christmas Tree featuring a new design. The Elf on the Shelf Candy Dish (suggested retail price of $4.99) comes with 0.53 ounces of microbites candy.The M&M’S Sound & Motion Christmas Tree Tin (SRP $14.99) is shaped like a Christmas tree, filled with six Fun Size (0.46 ounces) bags of M&M’S Chocolate Candies and plays “Deck the Halls” when the base is wound up. The M&M’S Collectible Train Tin (SRP $24.99) features three tins connected to create the train tin embossed with M&M’S characters and containing six Fun Size bags of M&M’S Chocolate Candies. The M&M’S Light and Sound Christmas Tree (SRP $4.99) features a Christmas tree adorned with M&M’S Yellow Character that lights up and plays "The Nutcracker Suite." It comes with one Fun Size bag of M&M’S Chocolate Candies.