CandyRific Jurassic World-Themed Fanimation Fan

CandyRific relaunched its Fanimation Fans in the third quarter of 2022 and will continue rolling out the line into 2023. Because of integrated circuit chip shortages over the past several months, CandyRific saw challenges to the entire platform. With the supply coming back, the company is reintroducing the Fanimation Fans, beginning with its new Jurassic World-themed offering, inspired by Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion. Additional new products will feature other licensed brands, including Marvel's Avengers, Disney's Mickey and Friends, PAW Patrol and Baby Shark. Each Fanimation Fan comes complete with candy in the wand.