CandyRific Licensed Mister Fans

CandyRific created an assortment of licensed Mister Fans for the summer. They are available in designs with characters from Disney Pixar's "Incredibles 2", Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and Marvel’s cast of "Super Heroes: The Avengers." The fans, which have a suggested retail price of $4.99, include 0.35 ounces of dextrose candy. They ship in six 12-count displays per case for the Incredibles 2 and Marvel’s Avengers styles, as well as a 30-count display panel with an assortment of Incredibles 2, Marvel’s Avengers, and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Disney Junior’s "Mickey and the Roadster Racers. "