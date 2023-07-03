03/07/2023
CandyRific Light-Up Bug Fans
CandyRific introduces new designs for its Light-Up Bug Fans just in time for Easter. The fans allow young customers to keep cool while also lighting their way at night, according to the company. They are available in pink and blue lady bugs or orange and blue bumble bees. Assorted fruit-flavored candies are included in the handle. The fans retail for $5.99 each and come in six-count display cases.