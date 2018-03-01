New from CandyRific, Surprise Candy Pals are four-inch plastic ball containers with a scented plush animal toy inside, along with a collector’s sheet and 0.35 ounces of dextrose candy. Series One of the product launch features six Surprise Candy Pals in bright colors and sweet scents: Star (candy scented), Louie Lolli-Pup (cherry), Khloe Kitty (bubble gum), Annie Oinksley (grape), Hannah Banana (banana), and Ellie Berry (strawberry). Surprise Candy Pals have a suggested retail price of $4.99 each.