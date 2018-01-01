Cape Line Flavored Alcohol Beverages

MillerCoors plans to release a new line of flavored, sessionable alcohol beverages called Cape Line in spring 2019. Designed for consumers looking for lower-calorie versions of their favorite drinks, without sacrificing taste and flavor, Cape Line beverages will contain about half the sugar and calories of leading flavored malt-based beverages, according to the company. The low-calorie line will be made with six ingredients, none of them artificial. The products will feature fermented cane sugar and qualify as gluten-free. MillerCoors will support the brand with a national marketing plan.