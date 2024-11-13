Capitol Petroleum Streamlines Fuel Operations

In order to make better real-time decisions across its network, CPG will utilize Titan Cloud's high-frequency inventory polling, which provides updates every 30 minutes and enables precise fuel tracking and data exports. On-demand reporting will also allow for advanced data filtering and easier export of critical information.

Additionally, with the integration of Titan Cloud's Fuel Insights & Delivery Planning module, CPG will potentially improve fuel allocation, helping the company manage its deliveries with greater precision. This ensures fuel carriers operate at maximum efficiency, ultimately reducing variance and increasing overall revenue.

CPG's primary goal is revenue growth, and the company is betting on better fuel allocation to achieve that. It partially chose Titan Cloud's platform due to its scalability, which can adapt as the company expands its operations beyond its current 226 locations.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Nashville, Titan Cloud provides fuel asset optimization software to help customers effectively decrease fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance costs and increase revenue. Its platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline and covers more than 85,000 facilities.

Capitol Petroleum Group is a fuel distributor and retailer which supplies high-quality fuel across a network of convenience stores and fueling stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.