Capitol Petroleum Streamlines Fuel Operations

Titan Cloud's software is intended to help improve inventory accuracy and make better real-time decisions.
Amanda Koprowski
Capitol Petroleum Group logo

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Fuel retailer Capitol Petroleum Group (CPG) has selected Titan Cloud to help modernize its fuel operations. 

According to Titan, CPG wanted to take a proactive approach to address the growing complexities of the fuel industry, especially as the retailer continues to expand. The new partnership is intended to streamline delivery planning, improve inventory accuracy and drive revenue growth.

"Our partnership with Titan Cloud comes at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our fuel retail operations and capabilities," said Chris DeCarlo, CPG director of fuel pricing and transportation. "The ability to have real-time visibility into our fuel network will allow us to optimize our delivery operations and make smarter decisions. Titan Cloud's platform is an important part of our strategy to drive operational efficiency and, ultimately, increase revenue."

In order to make better real-time decisions across its network, CPG will utilize Titan Cloud's high-frequency inventory polling, which provides updates every 30 minutes and enables precise fuel tracking and data exports. On-demand reporting will also allow for advanced data filtering and easier export of critical information.

Additionally, with the integration of Titan Cloud's Fuel Insights & Delivery Planning module, CPG will potentially improve fuel allocation, helping the company manage its deliveries with greater precision. This ensures fuel carriers operate at maximum efficiency, ultimately reducing variance and increasing overall revenue.

CPG's primary goal is revenue growth, and the company is betting on better fuel allocation to achieve that. It partially chose Titan Cloud's platform due to its scalability, which can adapt as the company expands its operations beyond its current 226 locations.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Nashville, Titan Cloud provides fuel asset optimization software to help customers effectively decrease fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance costs and increase revenue. Its platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline and covers more than 85,000 facilities. 

Capitol Petroleum Group is a fuel distributor and retailer which supplies high-quality fuel across a network of convenience stores and fueling stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

