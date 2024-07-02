Titan Cloud Fuel Asset Optimization

Fuel software developer Titan Cloud introduces Fuel Asset Optimization, a software platform designed to deliver a consolidated view of vital data to manage risk and fuel profit in real time. The program is designed to connect people, equipment and facilities in the convenience store, fleet and service provider markets to reduce compliance risk, decrease maintenance costs, and increase revenues by drawing on data from automatic tank gauges, dispensers and other transactional or third-party systems. Key highlights include enterprise-wide visibility, insight and access control; a centralized data source; fuel analytics and automation; and a scalable platform.