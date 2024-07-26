Casey's to Acquire CEFCO Convenience Stores

"The acquisition by Casey's, especially given its reputation and shared values, is an exciting development for Fikes and our employees. I am happy that the CEFCO stores will join a top convenience retailer that will reinvest in the stores and eventually bring Casey's pizza to many of our customers as well as provide professional opportunities for our employees. We believe Casey's will be an excellent steward of the CEFCO experience that our loyal customers have come to expect," commented Raymond Smith, president of Fikes and CEFCO.

The move marks the latest divestment from Fikes/CEFCO. In June 2022, the company sold 50 of its petroleum marketing and c-stores located in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama, as Convenience Store News previously reported. As part of the deal, BreakTime Corner Market LLC acquired 48 of the stores, while Refuel Operating Co. LLC dba Refuel acquired two stores in Mississippi.

Casey's plans to finance the transaction through balance sheet cash and bank financing. The net investment of $980 million represents an approximate multiple of 11 times CEFCO's pro forma adjusted 2023 EBITDA. The company expects to achieve approximately $45 million in annual run-rate synergies upon the completion of kitchen installations in the acquired stores.

The transaction is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Casey's was advised by BMO Capital Markets Corp. as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as legal counsel, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as antitrust legal counsel. Fikes was advised by BofA Securities as financial advisor and Bourland, Wall & Wenzel, P.C. as legal counsel.

Fikes Wholesale and CEFCO began as a single filling station in Cameron, Texas, in 1952.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey's has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

After the acquisition closes, the company will operate nearly 2,900 stores across 17 states. Casey's is No. 3 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.