Casey's Picks Up 22 Lone Star Food Stores

In recent years, Lone Star Food Stores won "Best of Texoma" awards, which honor local businesses in the Sherman and Denison, Texas, region near the Oklahoma state border, in the "Best Gas Station" and "Best Convenience Store Restrooms" categories 14 times. The banner also won in the "Best Locally-Owned Business" category in 2021.
Casey's will retain all Lone Star employees at the stores following the sale.
"We have taken great pride in the convenience store chain that we have built over the past 40 years, and we owe much of our success to our dedicated store employees," said Bill Douglass, CEO of W. Douglass Distributing. "I have known Darren Rebelez of Casey's for many years, and I have been extremely impressed by the job he has done during his tenure there. Casey's has a culture very similar to that of our company, and I am confident that our stores will be in good hands in the Casey's network."
A respected industry veteran, Douglass was inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame as the 2008 retailer inductee and served as NACS Chairman in 2004-2005.
"This has been an incredible journey for the Douglass family. We at NRC have appreciated the opportunity to represent Bill and his family in the second phase of the company sale consisting of the sale of the Lone Star Food Stores to Casey's," said Denny Ruben, executive managing director at NRC. "We have worked with Casey's on several previous occasions and it is always a pleasure to work with them and their management team. We wish Bill, Diane and Brad all the best in the future."
Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey’s operates more than 2,500 convenience stores. The company is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.
Casey's is No. 3 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.