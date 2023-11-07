Casey's Picks Up 22 Lone Star Food Stores

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is entering Texas with the acquisition of 22 Lone Star Food Store locations from W. Douglass Distributing Ltd.

Twenty of the stores are owned by Douglass in fee, and all are located within a 60-mile radius of Douglass' headquarters in Sherman.

The transaction is expected to close within the coming weeks and be completed by the end of November, according to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, which served as exclusive financial advisor to Douglass and its affiliates.

"The Lone Star convenience stores are high quality stores located on great corners in fantastic markets. They will also serve as a springboard into the great state of Texas for Casey's, while still located within our self-distribution network," said Casey's President and CEO Darren Rebelez. "We look forward to bringing our convenience store and food offerings to north Texas soon and welcome the Lone Star team members to the Casey's family."

The sale comes a week after family-run Douglass announced the sale of its wholesale business to Offen Petroleum after more than four decades of business.

In 1947, Humble Oil (later known as Exxon) established a railroad bulk plant in Sherman and Gainesville, Texas. Bill Douglass purchased the Exxon consignee in Sherman, including the local Exxon Transport Division, Exxon Tank Wagon Division, Exxon Lubricants Division and Tires, Batteries & Accessories Division, in 1981 to establish Douglass Distributing with just three employees.