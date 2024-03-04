Casey's Adds New Sandwich Lineup to Menu

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is launching an all-new sandwich lineup featuring three debut options — Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and a Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger — plus the Breaded Pork Sandwich, an upgrade to a fan-favorite selection.

The sandwiches are prepared fresh daily in Casey's convenience stores, offering a craveable and portable sandwich selection to increasingly time-strapped, on-the-go guests, the company stated.

"Our guests will be delighted when they find all of these delicious sandwiches in our warmers now, including my personal favorite — the Spicy Crispy Chicken," said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey's. "In partnership with our culinary and operations teams, and our suppliers, we nailed these new sandwiches. The guest feedback from our soft launch has been overwhelmingly positive and now we're sharing with all of Casey's Country that we are the place to get a high-quality sandwich when you're on-the-go."

[Read more: Casey's Launches Efforts to Provide 10M Meals Through Feeding America Pact]