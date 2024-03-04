Casey's Adds New Sandwich Lineup to Menu
Three new additions and one upgraded item are prepared fresh daily.
Details of the four new sandwiches include:
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich — Made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of red chili pepper and spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips on a warm, brioche-style bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich — Made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of savory spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips on a warm, brioche-style bun
- Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger — Topped with melted American cheese and served on a warm, brioche-style bun
- Breaded Pork Sandwich — Made with a delicious pork fritter and served on a warm, brioche-style bun
From now through April 30, Casey's guests can get a medium fountain drink for just 49 cents when they buy one of the new sandwiches. Guests can order online or via the Casey's mobile app in addition to making in-store purchases.
Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.