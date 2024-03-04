Casey's Adds New Sandwich Lineup to Menu

Three new additions and one upgraded item are prepared fresh daily.
Angela Hanson
Casey's new sandwich lineup

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is launching an all-new sandwich lineup featuring three debut options — Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and a Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger — plus the Breaded Pork Sandwich, an upgrade to a fan-favorite selection.

The sandwiches are prepared fresh daily in Casey's convenience stores, offering a craveable and portable sandwich selection to increasingly time-strapped, on-the-go guests, the company stated.

"Our guests will be delighted when they find all of these delicious sandwiches in our warmers now, including my personal favorite — the Spicy Crispy Chicken," said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey's. "In partnership with our culinary and operations teams, and our suppliers, we nailed these new sandwiches. The guest feedback from our soft launch has been overwhelmingly positive and now we're sharing with all of Casey's Country that we are the place to get a high-quality sandwich when you're on-the-go."

Details of the four new sandwiches include:

  • Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich — Made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of red chili pepper and spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips on a warm, brioche-style bun
  • Crispy Chicken Sandwich — Made with a marinated and breaded fillet in a blend of savory spices, served with crunchy dill pickle chips on a warm, brioche-style bun
  • Quarter Pound Angus Beef Burger — Topped with melted American cheese and served on a warm, brioche-style bun
  • Breaded Pork Sandwich — Made with a delicious pork fritter and served on a warm, brioche-style bun

From now through April 30, Casey's guests can get a medium fountain drink for just 49 cents when they buy one of the new sandwiches. Guests can order online or via the Casey's mobile app in addition to making in-store purchases.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's General Stores operates more than 2,600 stores across 17 states.

