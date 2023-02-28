Casey's Adds to Pizza Menu With Limited-Time Offer

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is giving fans of sports and pizza what they need for one of the busiest times of the year for game-day watch parties. The new, limited-time only (LTO) Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza is made with three different types of pepperoni.

The new pie starts with made-from-scratch dough that is topped with marinara sauce and real mozzarella cheese, like all Casey's pizzas. It is then covered with crispy-cupping pepperoni, deli-style pepperoni and traditional pepperoni.

"At Casey's, we are delivering delicious in every bite — and this time we pushed a fan favorite to the max. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping and we wanted to take it further with this LTO that will satisfy our guests' love for pepperoni," said Casey's Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan. "The Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza is a craveable twist on a fan favorite. If you love pepperoni in every bite, then this new pizza is guaranteed to be a slam dunk."

To celebrate the launch of the Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza at the height of college basketball season, Casey's partnered with three basketball standouts across its 16-state footprint: Tyreke Key, guard, University of Tennessee; Kris Murray, forward, University of Iowa; and Sydney Parrish, guard, Indiana University. The trio will show fans how they prepare for practice or the big game by visiting their local Casey's for handmade pizza.

"Our Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza couldn't tip off at a better time. We're thrilled to have Tyreke, Kris and Sydney share this new pizza with their fans and let our guests know that Casey's has everything they need for the next big game," Brennan said.

The Pepperoni Pepperoni Pepperoni pizza is available for Casey's Rewards members only starting Feb. 28, with a full release coming March 1 through June 20. Each large whole pie is available for $16.99.

Additionally, from now through May 2, Casey's guests can add to their game-day meals by including an eight-count order of chicken wings with any large pizza purchase for just $5.

Casey's General Stores is headquartered in Ankeny and operates more than 2,400 c-stores.