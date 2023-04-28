Casey's Awards $1M Through Cash for Classrooms Program

ANKENY, Iowa — This spring, Casey's General Stores Inc. will provide Cash for Classrooms grants to 79 local schools and education-focused nonprofits.

The Cash for Classrooms grant program supports a variety of projects, physical improvements and resource needs benefiting students and teachers in communities across the Midwest.

"Through Casey's Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators. We're grateful to our guests and partners who help us fund these grants each year," said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey's. "At Casey's, we are committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities."

With support from its guests and partners like LIFEWTR, Casey's has already distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000 and supported various projects, including:

$50,000 to a Trenton, Ohio, school for physical education and health department equipment;

$30,000 to a student media production program in Lombard, Ill.; and

$20,000 to improve a playground in Moore, Okla.

In addition to the grant program, Casey's Rewards members can support schools year-round by directing their points toward one of over 36,000 schools as a donation. The company also runs a "Here for Good" campaign to support other charitable organizations, such as Feeding America. This spring, guests helped provide 10 million meals for food insecure families by rounding up their purchases at the cash register or making a donation through their online orders.

The Cash for Classrooms 2024 grant program will open in the fall.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,400 convenience stores. The company is the third-largest c-store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.