Casey's Coffee Program Gets Interactive

Customers can chat with a new AI-powered bot and win free coffee for a year.
Angela Hanson
Casey's chatbot Darn-ell

ANKENY, Iowa — In honor of its all-new Darn Good Coffee, Casey's General Stores Inc. is introducing a new associate: Darn-ell, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered coffee connoisseur and "darn good" roaster designed to keep Casey's fans awake and entertained.

Using generative AI capabilities, Darn-ell will serve personalized, playful roasts and coffee recommendations to help guests have some fun and learn about Casey's coffee blends.

[Read more: Casey's Kicks Off Annual Campaign to Fight Food Insecurity]

Consumers can visit darngoodroast.com to see Darn-ell brew up quality coffee roasts as well as a few humorous jabs with a touch of Midwestern niceness:

  • "Your friend is so late, even the coffee's gone cold! They could use a jolt from Casey's French Roast to wake up and realize that 'fashionably late' is just code for 'perpetually unprepared.' At this rate, they might as well set their watch to 'whenever.'"
  • "Your colleague has more energy than a squirrel on a sugar high, but let's be real — they're like Casey's Light Roast: bright and perky, but still leaves you wondering if you should've gone with something stronger. Keep it up, buddy, but don't burnout before lunch!"

Darn-ell will also be randomly tossing out redemption codes for free coffee daily to give consumers the chance to try a taste of the high-quality beans that are freshly ground and brewed straight into the cup.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'Darn-ell' to our fans and guests, our innovative AI-powered coffee connoisseur, who's here to help you roast with the best — Casey's Darn Good coffee," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "By combining this technology with our passion for exceptional coffee, we're continuing to redefine what it means to enjoy a cup at Casey's — one delightful roast at a time."

The convenience store retailer introduced Darn Good Coffee earlier this year. Made with high-quality beans that are freshly ground and brewed straight into the cup, the coffee lineup includes a variety of roasts and caffeine levels to satisfy every guest, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

