Casey's Cooks Up Summer BBQ Offerings

"Casey's new BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza exemplifies the unexpected food innovation we continue to deliver to our guests, emphasizing the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal with fresh ingredients and bold flavors from a convenience store," said Tom Brennan, Casey's chief merchandising officer. "As the nation's fifth largest pizza chain, Casey's continues to deliver the combinations our guests crave, and this time it's the sweet and savory tastes you'd expect from a summer BBQ."

Available for $16.99 for a large-sized pie, guests can order the new pizza online or in the Casey's app.

If guests aren't in the mood for pizza but are still craving that barbeque flavor, the retailer is also introducing the King's Hawaiian Pulled Pork Slider. The limited-time sandwich is made with hand-trimmed, slow-smoked pulled pork, topped with Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and thick-cut pickles, and served on three King's Hawaiian slider buns for $6.49.

Casey's will additionally be rolling out more pizza deals throughout the next few months, including:

A large specialty pizza for just $14 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through June 25;

Buy one, get one 50% off any large single-topping pizza through June 25;

Buy any large pizza, get a large single-topping pizza 50% off from June 26 through Sept. 3; and

$3 Cheesy Breadsticks with any large pizza through Sept. 3.

Finally, Casey's Rewards members can play Scratch, Match & Win in the app for a chance to win prizes through Sep. 3.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Today, Casey's footprint spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.