Casey's Launches New Brand Campaign

Casey's prepared food business has been accelerating with recent innovations including a thin crust pizza option and new sandwich menu, as well as unique limited-time offerings and exclusive products. The brand's private label product line also continues to grow, with more than 300 products in 31 categories, and increased share across Casey's grocery and general merchandise sales.

The chain the Gold Medal winner for Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations as part of the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

The new brand positioning comes after several rounds of market research and listening to guests across Casey's Country. The campaign will run in 58 local markets this summer, with placements across broadcast, digital, streaming, social and owned platforms.

"Casey's shatters the norms of our category with outstanding food, friendly service and innovative products. 'It's Not Crazy, It's Casey's' highlights the unexpected goodness our guests experience in our stores every day," Hoppe added.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Today, Casey's footprint spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.