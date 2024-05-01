Casey's Launches New Brand Campaign

The positioning highlights the chain's accelerating food business and personalized guest experience.
Danielle Romano
Casey's new brand campaign 2024

AKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is putting the chain's contemporary convenience, craveable food and personalized guest experience in the spotlight as part of a new brand campaign.

Entitled "It's Not Crazy, It's Casey's," the campaign highlights how the brand stands out in the increasingly personalized, guest-centric and digital-forward convenience store category, the company stated. Casey's points to its high-quality food offerings, unique limited-time menu options and value-driven products that provide guests with an unexpected convenience experience with restaurant-quality food, continuously giving them new reasons to choose the brand.

"It has never been a more exciting time for Casey's, with our significant growth in store numbers, food innovation and freshly prepared offerings," said Steph Hoppe, vice president of Omni-Channel Marketing at Casey's. "Now is the perfect time for our brand to position itself as so much more than a typical gas station — and "It's Not Crazy, It's Casey's' emphasizes the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal, and all the other daily products you love, while filling up your tank at a convenience store."

Casey's prepared food business has been accelerating with recent innovations including a thin crust pizza option and new sandwich menu, as well as unique limited-time offerings and exclusive products. The brand's private label product line also continues to grow, with more than 300 products in 31 categories, and increased share across Casey's grocery and general merchandise sales.

The chain the Gold Medal winner for Best Use of Technology in Foodservice Operations as part of the 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

The new brand positioning comes after several rounds of market research and listening to guests across Casey's Country. The campaign will run in 58 local markets this summer, with placements across broadcast, digital, streaming, social and owned platforms. 

"Casey's shatters the norms of our category with outstanding food, friendly service and innovative products. 'It's Not Crazy, It's Casey's' highlights the unexpected goodness our guests experience in our stores every day," Hoppe added.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Ankeny-based Casey's is the country's third-largest convenience store chain and the fifth-largest pizza retailer. Today, Casey's footprint spans 17 states with more than 2,600 locations.

