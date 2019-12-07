Casey's Expands E15 to Additional Kansas C-stores

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is bringing E15 to the forecourt of 12 convenience stores in Kansas.

The move comes one month after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the year-round sale of the alternative fuel blend. At the time, Casey's said it would take advantage of the decision and expand E15 to new sites across its multi-state footprint, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

E15, also known as Unleaded 88., contains 15 percent ethanol. It is approved for use in passenger cars, trucks and SUV model year 2001 and newer.

According to the Kansas Corn Commission, Casey's already offers the fuel at 10 locations in Kansas.

"Casey's is quickly embracing the value of expanding consumer choice by offering E15 fuel to many of its stations in Kansas," said Kansas Corn Commission Chairman Dennis McNinch. "EPA's decision to allow year-round sales of E15, coupled with the Kansas Corn Commission's incentive program for ethanol retailers are making this expansion possible."

The Kansas Corn Commission, through its Ethanol Expansion Program, is working with fuel retailers to expand the availability of E15 in Kansas. Casey's Kansas expansion is part of a larger effort to add E15 to Casey's stores in several states.

"The summertime E15 restrictions have been a major concern for us for a long time and would typically slow down our E15 expansion," said Casey's Director of Fuels Nathaniel Doddridge. "Now that we know we can provide our guests with a consistent experience at the fuel pump year-round, we are expanding E15 at a faster pace to stay ahead of our competition."

In Kansas, E15 is available at Casey's gas stations in Smith Center, Lenexa, Olathe, Overbrook, Seneca, Topeka, Dodge City, Galena, Hugoton and Douglass.

With the expansion, it will now be available at the pump in Sterling, Hesston, Ulysses, Pratt, Girard, Osawatomie, Wichita, Lakin and Wellsville. New Casey's locations coming to in Lawrence, Tonganoxie and Louisburg will also offer E15.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest and southern United States.