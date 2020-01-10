Casey's General Stores Unveils Modern Brand Image
ANKENY, Iowa — For the first time since 1968, Casey's General Stores debuted a new visual identity to reflect its modern guest experience and community roots.
The refreshed look follows its "Here For Good" enhanced brand campaign. The consumer-centric enterprise strategy launched in January, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
"For half a century, Casey's logo has stood as a beacon for good food, convenience and community in the lives of the neighbors, friends and family that our committed team members serve every day," said CEO Darren Rebelez. "Embracing this heritage, we are proud to remain at the heart of every community we serve as we give guests and communities even more reasons to shop at Casey's."
Casey's new look and feel reflects a fresh, yet familiar feeling, featuring the company's iconic barn with white "Casey's" lettering that is easily recognized by guests, according to the company.
The updated look comes as Casey's expands through enhanced online ordering and delivery services, curbside pickup, and Casey's Rewards updates and promotions benefiting guests and their communities.
"From our stores to our menu to our digital experience, Casey's is delighting our guests in new and exciting ways," said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer. "Our new logo takes this a step further by reflecting who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that's recognizable and familiar to all our guests."
A new convenience store in Ankeny, Casey's hometown, will be the first in the company's 16-state footprint to feature the updated visual identity to match a more contemporary experience for guests inside.
The new store reflects Casey's enhanced guest experience as well as the same quality fuel, freshly baked donuts and made-from-scratch pizza that make Casey's famous, the company noted.
Casey's will support the new brand image with an advertising campaign, including TV, outdoor and digital components. New packaging will start to appear in October. The logo development was led by Interbrand.
Casey's will also begin rolling out new branding across its more than 2,200 convenience stores and its online channels.