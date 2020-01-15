Casey's Puts Heart at the Center of Its Enhanced Brand Platform

NEW YORK — Casey's General Stores Inc. is taking steps to not only boost its customer experience, but also enhance its overall brand.

The changes are part of the convenience store retailer's new strategy, which Casey's executives outlined during its 2020 Investor Day, held Jan. 9 in New York.

According to Chris Jones, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Casey's is implementing a consumer-centric enterprise strategy to positively impact its business moving forward. With a goal to reinvent the guest experience, the chain wants to make its customers' needs the foundation of this new strategy.

To that end, Casey's has identified five essential guest needs:

Digital connectivity; A compelling store experience; Delicious food and beverages on the go; Affordable choices; and Favorite and new items being always available.

Compelling Store Experience

Over the past few years, the atmosphere, perception and experience in-store have become key drivers of guest preference in the industry, according to Jones.

"Feeling comfortable in the store and feeling like the store is part of the community have risen above all other drivers of guest choice in our markets," he explained.

As such, the company identified that a strategic core of its brand is that Casey's is "the heart of every community that it is in," Jones said. Working with New York-based creative agency Schafer Condon Carter, the retailer created the "Casey's: Here for Good" campaign.

The campaign leverages three core truths about Casey's:

Casey's offers good products to meet guests' needs;

Casey's is doing good in the community; and

Casey's isn't going anywhere.

To convey the new brand messaging, the chain is involving all of its experiences and touchpoints, including signage, website, mobile app, packaging and the new Casey's Rewards program, which rolled out in early January.