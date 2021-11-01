Casey's Launches More Than 100 New Private-Brand Snacks & Drinks

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is ringing in the new year with an update to its store shelves to include 100-plus new low-price, high-quality snack and beverage products under the Casey's private brand.

Complementary to Casey's updated offerings in water, automotive needs and its recently debuted packaged beverage and packaged bakery items, the broadened assortment of Casey's private brand products encompasses new snack categories, including chips, jerky and nuts.

"We are constantly listening to our guests and building on consumer insights to help ensure Casey's continues to meet the needs of our shoppers," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer for Casey's. "Our guests live busy, on-the-go lives and want a great product at a great price from a brand they trust, and we are confident that our updated and expanded Casey's brand offerings will deliver on what our guests want."

The retailer's previous assortment of private-label products included bagged candy, bottled water and automotive products, but the new center-store focus includes packaged snack cakes, snack foods, and packaged beverages, carbonated drinks, juices, teas and lemonade, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The new products reflect Casey's updated branding, which debuted in October 2020, as well as a refreshed merchandising strategy, focused on driving relevancy, engagement and convenience for its guests in the communities that Casey's serves.

"The expansion of our private brand is a testament to the expectations our guests have long held for Casey's," said Brennan. "Convenient, delicious food and drinks have been and continue to be central to our overall proposition, and the new private brand selections bring this to life, whether in-store or online."

The new product line will be available in Casey's 2,200-plus convenience stores and via online ordering across the company's 16-state footprint starting this month. The company plans to extend the product line with new items.

The introduction of more private brand products marks another milestone in Casey's three-year strategic plan shared in January 2020, which encompasses merchandising, digital, marketing and store growth initiatives to enhance the customer experience.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's General Stores is the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.